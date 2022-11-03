 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: This Could Be the Last Election

  • Comments

The Republicans are waging war against the right to vote. Although there is no evidence, elections are denounced as fraudulent. They have slate of election denying candidates on ballots across the country. These candidates are great at identifying the problems facing our country, but not so great at offering solutions. If elections are not the answer, what is their alternative? Perhaps they want government chosen by January 6th style insurrections, along with taking out those you disagree with politically. The attempt to kidnap and murder the Governor of Michigan, and the attack on Paul Pelosi are chilling reminders of the far right's mindset. I want to remind the Republican voters out there that this could be the last free election if a majority of their candidates are elected. Be careful what you wish for. Our democracy is at stake.

Mary Zimmerman

SaddleBrooke

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News