Letter: This Could Be the Last Election

The Republicans are waging war against the right to vote. Although there is no evidence, elections are denounced as fraudulent. They have slate of election denying candidates on ballots across the country. These candidates are great at identifying the problems facing our country, but not so great at offering solutions. If elections are not the answer, what is their alternative? Perhaps they want government chosen by January 6th style insurrections, along with taking out those you disagree with politically. The attempt to kidnap and murder the Governor of Michigan, and the attack on Paul Pelosi are chilling reminders of the far right's mindset. I want to remind the Republican voters out there that this could be the last free election if a majority of their candidates are elected. Be careful what you wish for. Our democracy is at stake.