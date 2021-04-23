Letter: This country is divided

I think we may face a civil war or protests on a scale we have never seen before, this country is so divided over "red" or "blue" like weve never seen, why cant people agree to disagree, instead they like arguing over the internet over gun laws or if trans people should be allowed in women's sports, we should be civil and understanding of each others opinions and it makes me sad to see how this country that should be so great and powerful "the land of the free" can be struck down to its knees by electing a new leader, over being a liberal or a republican, both sides are responsible for this and for what? absolutely nothing.
Tryston Tallman
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.