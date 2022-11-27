Letter: This Election Was Not a Triumph

All around, I see celebrations of the Democrat victory in the midterm elections. Yet most of the critical races were won by razor-thin margins. How triumphant is it to barely win against a troupe of people who cannot tolerate free elections? Like it or not, half the nation still dances on a string with the other end in Mar-A-Lago.

The Republicans have already and openly trump-eted their intention to disrupt the country for the next two years. They want to crash the economy, steal Social Security and Medicare, and make everyday governing into chaos for the next two years. These things they have promised.

As I see it, this battle for peace and liberty just 'won' is going to be fought all over again in the next two years, except now with extra fury.

William Penrose

Oro Valley