Letter: This Elephant Has Critical Legs
Letter: This Elephant Has Critical Legs

Re: the Feb. 22 letter "An elephant without legs."

This letter where the writer asks “What are the Republicans for?” His well-written and referenced letter goes on to say that Republicans seem to be against almost everything. His quote from Alexander Hamilton “When you stand for nothing you will fall for anything” is accurately stated however is inaccurate within the context of the opinion submitted.

In 2022 some of the things Republicans support include the Constitution, border control, less government, stopping inflation, fixing the economy, stopping riots, more police, lowering the crime rate, freedom of speech, voter I/D, the second amendment, equal opportunity and the free pursuit of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. This is only a partial list of what the Republican party embraces and is fighting for.

Yes, I do pledge allegiance to the United States Of America and to the republic for which it stands!

Steven Clauson

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

