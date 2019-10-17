As a veteran I am appalled at the sense of frustration our troops must feel with today's Commander-in-Chief. Back in the day we had no doubt about our leader's dedication to our Constitution and the flag. It never occurred to us that we were being used as pawns for the personal gain of a demagogue in the
Oval Office. And the proud legacy inherited from those that carried Old Glory before us was that ‘These colors never run!’
Our leadership today has trashed that legacy. It is a grievous sight to see our brave troops ordered by this Commander-in-Chief to tuck tail and run behind Old Glory for protection as this leader betrays those who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with us to subdue ISIS. Our troops have to be feeling profound shame as they are forced by this fake Commander-in-Chief to abandon our allies.
The road to “Make America great again” has turned a fevered swamp into a foul cesspool full of betrayal.
Russell Pence
Oracle
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.