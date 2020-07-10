Letter: This Holiday Weekend, Air Ambulances are Ready to Respond

This 4th of July, many will celebrate the with friends and family. For some, however, the festivities will turn tragic. Independence Day is one of the deadliest holidays due to drunk-driving. When traffic accidents happen and minutes can make the difference between life and death, air ambulances are often deployed to fly patients to the closest emergency room.
10,000 lives are lost and 290,000 people are injured every year because of drunk or drugged driving. Behind every one of those numbers is a human being with loved ones. Fortunately, air ambulances are ready to deploy 24/7, 365 days per year to reach these victims in a matter of minutes and provide the fastest possible transport to a hospital, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.
This Independence Day, Americans must give more thought to driving sober, but if disaster strikes, emergency air medical services will be ready to respond.
Christina Kanmaz
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
