Murdered: Dr. Thomas Meixner (52), Christina Taylor Greene (10) Nevaeh Bravo (10) Jacklyn Cazares (9) Makenna Elrod (10) Jose Flores Jr. (10) Eliahna Garcia (9) Irma Garcia (48) Uziyah Garcia (10) Amerie Garza (10) Xavier Lopez (10) Jayce Luevanos (10) Tess Mata (10) Maranda Mathis (11) Eva Mireles (44) Alithia Ramirez (10) Annabell Rodriguez (10) Maite Rodriguez (10) Alexandria Rubio (10) Layla Salazar (11) Jailah Silguero (10) Eliahna Torres (10) Rojelio Torres (10) Evelyn Dieckhaus (9) Mike Hill (61) William Kinney (9) Katherine Koonce (60) Cynthia Peak (61) Hallie Scruggs (9) Jessica Rekos (6) Olivia Engel (6) Avielle Richman (6) Jesse Lewis (6) Grace McDonnell (7) Noah Pozner(6)Ana Marquez-Greene (6) Emilie Parker (6) Charlotte Bacon (6) Catherine Hubbard (6) Josephine Gay (7) Daniel Barden (7) James Mattioli (6) Caroline Previdi (6) Allison Wyatt (6) Dylan Hockley (6) Madeleine Hsu (6) Chase Kowalski (7) Jack Pinto (6) Benjamin Wheeler (6), and more. Government leaders: build a system that better protects our loved ones from active shooters.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
