It has become increasingly clear that both parties have deserted the center where I believe most of us belong. As a result more and more extremist candidates have won Primaries leaving us with the option of voting for the least negative person instead of being enthusiastic about the candidate.

I have come to the conclusion that the only way to change this is by returning to Democrat or Republican status. No sense voting for any other party. Since inception these candidates have not been successful so your vote is wasted. It is estimated that 49% of voters are registered as Independent. If they all returned to the party that most closely represented their principles we could start electing more moderate people.

Please consider this request so we can start having a positive effect on who we want to be in our Government.

Jack Walters

Northeast side