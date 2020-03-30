Letter: This is on you, GOP Senators!

I wonder if any of those Republican Senators who voted NOT to impeach Trump (except for the lone impeachment vote by Sen. Mitt Romney, thank you!) are having second thoughts. Are they wondering if maybe they could have removed the most dangerous individual to occupy the Presidency in my lifetime (I'm 73) before he inflicted more damage on the American people?
I speak, of course, about the abysmal job he's done in acknowledging the threat of the Coronavirus early on and then further refusing to implement lifesaving actions. And even trying to thwart them with his lies to ignore expert advice so that he'd get people back to work and maybe still have the great economy to run on. (One that was never his to claim, anyway!) Never mind the number of lives that might have been lost in doing so.
ALL because instead of voting your conscience you, GOP Senators, voted for your position and your power.
SHAME ON YOU! Shame on you, especially, Sen. Martha McSally.
Karen Schickedanz
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
