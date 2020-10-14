Letter: This is Pro-Life??

1. For years Trump was a 'pro-abortion rights' Democrat, then Independent, before deciding to run for U.S. President on the Republican ticket. 2. He has a strange and unusual connection to Russia's communist leader (Vladimir Putin, former Director of the KGB and now dictator for life). U.S. Intelligence has found credible evidence that Putin has established sizable bounties for his troops to kill American soldiers in certain conflicts abroad. Trump won't even mention this to Putin, dismissing it as "fake news." 3. Lying constantly about the COVID-19 worldwide killer virus through all of 2020, Trump is now responsible for tens of thousands of horrible and unnecessary deaths in America....and counting.
Is this behavior what we call "Pro-Life?"
Peggy Stephens
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!