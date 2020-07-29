Letter: This is strange
The pandemic is raging and the economy is tanking. But it seems to me that the main thing keeping the pandemic out of control and the main thing tanking the economy is the same thing. People who don't take the pandemic seriously.

If people would just take the coronavirus seriously our country could flatten the curve of infections, and start opening the economy again. Every other major country in the world has done so. Instead, we have the President and his enablers trying to make everything return to the old normal just by magical thinking. It's not going to happen.

If everyone cooperates and works to control this virus, we can save thousands of lives and restore our economy. As long as the President and the Republicans keep discouraging mask-wearing and seemingly every other virus precaution, people will die and the economy will continue to tank. What a strange choice.

Graeme Williams

Southeast side

