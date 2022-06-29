Letter: "This is your brain reading the paper."

Re: the June 26 article "A cartoonist returns to find an American Press now in peril."

As usual, Fitz makes the point – which is the point.

The AZ Star Opinion Page encourages a person to think. Isn’t that worth a few pennies, when most of the day our brains are being bombarded by emotional manipulation or Kardashian crap?

Good on you Fitz for bring it to our attention.

Good on you Lee organization for letting him.

Shame on you Gannett for choosing profit that will continue the slide of democracy into ‘dumb and dumber.’

Mary Glenn

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

