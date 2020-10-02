Letter: This president is becoming very familiar

Breaking News: The Republican Party is no more. A cultish Fascist leader has replaced them. We’ve seen this before. Ordinary government officials fell for the lies of a wannabe dictator who fulfilled his dream.
The press was reduced to rags back then. Loudmouth promoters of the new leader took over radio stations. All morals were lost after hard gains were made following WWI. Even after they figured out what their Führer was doing to Jews, Gypsy and Homosexuals, the people were silent.
The work camps already built here - concentration camps. We know what happened then.
Many loyalists who were strong and supported their leader in his rise were assassinated, lest they become a “problem” for the dictator.
Promises were never kept, except to be “respected in the world again.” Rather than respect, it was fear the World felt as he toppled one country after another.
Look around you. Rather than Himmler, we have McConnell, Commander of the Gestapo (Senate). Rather than Goebbels - Linsey Graham. Watch out.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
