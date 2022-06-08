 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: This Standard Practice Must End

. With the latest debacle in Uvalde, Texas I feel the need to speak out on what has, for years now, become standard practice. That is standing back while crime is being committed instead of charging towards the problem. .. They are not free to exercise their initiative, but must wait for orders from on high. Because of this many lives have been lost including last week in Texas.

The first time I observed this was Columbine. A large force of officers were seen outside. Some were hiding behind their cars and even a military vehicle standing there. All the while students and faculty were dying. The one in Florida an officer stood outside while shots were being fired.

After the George Floyd incident police in city after city stayed back while burning and looting were being committed without a response to stop it.

The police must be allowed to respond

J

Jack Walters

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

