Letter: Those free at home Covid antigen tests are made in China

Biden previously announced that American households could receive four free at home Covid antigen tests through the U.S. Postal Service. A total of 500 million would be available. What he did not say or probably even know is that many are made in China. On January 13, the Biden administration awarded a $1.28 billion contract to iHealth Labs, Inc. to provide 250 million test kits. The company is located in California, but the test kits come from China. iLabs is part of the Chinese company Andon health Ltd. The Covid virus originated in China possibly in a lab or wet market. Regardless, the communist government has blocked WHO investigators from conducting a thorough investigation in Wuhan of its origin. Early on, China covered up details about the virus and did not share the information with other countries. Since the virus began, communist China has made $billions in profits from selling PPEs as in test kits, face masks, gloves, etc. The Biden administration just added to their profits.
Terry Garland
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.