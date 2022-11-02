 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: THOSE POLITICAL ADS

THOSE POLITICAL ADS

6.4billion already spent on political ads so far by all candidates

Here’s the problem Almost all the politicians lie, left and right, both Republican and Democrat.

We should be shocked. We should be outraged. But we forget about them.

numbed by the sheer volume of fibbery that enters our weary brains. We figure they’re politicians. What more can we expect?

Ad-watch PolitiFact is

a fact-checking website that rates the accuracy of claims made by politicians

Examining the latest political campaign ads they use a truth-o-meter

Truth-o-Meter determines if the ads are True Mostly True Half True Mostly False False Pants on Fire

Examining the latest political campaign ads and issue advocacy ads, a

scorecard reads as follows:

True 0%, Mostly True 11%, Half True 20%, Mostly False 31%, False 34%, Pants on Fire 2%

67% of the ads are false, mostly false or pants on fire.

What a waste of money and time.

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

