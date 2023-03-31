Really enjoyed Brett Harold's insightful discussion of AI (Tucson Opinion, 3-26-23). "AI itself is not yet at the point of making decisions about whether it should be allowed to take over our lives," but it soon will be, he guesses, as part and parcel of the capitalist enterprise.

I am not a religious person, but the temptation of AI looks like a serpent in a tree to me. Its siren call is to give up one's human agency, one's responsibility for one's own mind.

But tell me, how can we communicate with others if we are too weak or lazy to form our own thoughts? How will we even know whose (or "what's") ideas we're reading? How can competition or achievement be proved?

Faust, anyone? To what or whom are we ceding our souls? AI, and even worse, the rush for it, is terrifying, threatening to become a self-inflicted mortal wound, just like eating the apple.

Regula Case

Midtown