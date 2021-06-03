Letter: Those We elected

Those we elected to act as our voice in government have forgotten who put them in office. Many of the current issues being discussed, if passed may have a negative financial impact on the wealthy and large corporations. Sometimes "all" available resources must be considered to solve severe issues affecting the country. During the last recession of 2008/2009 people saw the value of their homes fall to a point that foreclosure became a sound financial move. Equity that many were depending on to help in their retirement years vanished but the large corporations were bailed out., Now we need them to help us through this pandemic. I think their more concerned with what their donors want than what the the people need. I believe those in Congress can no longer relate to the issues the average American must deal with everyday. Perhaps we should considered this the next time we go to the polls.
Thomas Fletcher
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.