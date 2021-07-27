 Skip to main content
Letter: “Those who never change their minds, never change anything.” ― Winston S. Churchill
To: Senator Sinema,

You say you support the filibuster because it promotes cooperation and collegiality. Wish as you may for this, it is impossible in the face of the minority’s intransigence. Your own obstinacy on the filibuster is looking political as opposed to principled; ignorant as opposed to informed.

The filibuster got its Jim Crow reputation because it was used by those in the South to block any civil rights actions by the North. Both parties have gotten rid of it when its use completely stalled various initiatives. Harry Reid got rid of it when all of Obama’s nominees for executive branch appointments and judicial nominations were blocked, exempting Supreme Court nominations. The Republicans expediently got rid of this last use of it to confirm Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Coney Barrett. Now is the time to get rid of it again.

Promote collegiality by cooperating with your Democratic colleagues and support voting rights. It is why Democrats fought so hard to give you the majority. Don’t squander it.

Katharine K.E.S. Donahue

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

