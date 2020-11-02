Letter: Thou Shall Keep Thy Religion to Thyself

Regarding the Oct. 24 article by Gil Shapiro, I applaud the writer for bravely going where others fear to tread. Especially disturbing is the honorable Judge Barrett’s 2006 comment to Notre Dame graduates that a law career was “but a means to an end … and that end is building the kingdom of God.” I for one do not wish to live in such a kingdom. Presumably this kingdom would be led by her Christian God. Other gods and religions would be out of luck. And I doubt if we would still get to vote, especially card-carrying freethinkers like me. I have no problem with Judge Barrett’s or anyone’s religious belief unless it tries to influence or impose itself on my right to believe or not to believe as I choose. I prefer to live in a world guided by the late philosopher and humanist George Carlin’s suggested commandment: “Thou Shall Keep Thy Religion to Thyself.”
Gene Twaronite
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
