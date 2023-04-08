Ongoing agitation about gun legislation makes me glad there are folks keeping track of elected officials who support or oppose sensible reform. Whichever side you favor, when it comes time to vote check the statements, news releases, and voting records before you choose. Look for honest and trustworthy data sources, not Q-Anon kooks hiding identities in media accounts. Look at your living kids and remember parents who may no longer do so because of gun violence. Decide how you think the politicians REALLY believe. Decide who is working for you and who for moneyed interests. Decide who is looking for the power of position to satisfy a stilted ego. The Constitution was recognized by its writers as NOT “Holy Writ.” We may change it if “we the people” demand change through our elected legislators. However, we first need leaders with courage to vote for their principles and not their pockets or perceived need. Vote smart every chance you may.