Letter: Thoughts and Prayers - Do Something!

Think about those killed in Texas, their families and friends. Then, every day, think of what you can do to further gun safety legislation. You can: contribute money, call your Senators, Representatives, AZ House and Senate. Talk to old friends; ask them to call their legislators! What if these dead children were their grandchildren? Talk to neighbors; what if shopping here was as dangerous in Buffalo two weeks ago? People you play golf, tennis or racquetball with - Talk to them! Your kids and your grandkids. Are they registered? Do they vote? Make that happen!
Talk about Gun Safety – not gun control. Seat belts and speed limits aren't “Car Control Regulation”, there're “Automobile Safety Regulation”. Don’t let people say, “The liberals want to take my guns”. Wrong - we want reasonable gun safety legislation. It won't stop every mass shooting, but seatbelts and speed limits don’t stop every crash death either. Doesn’t mean we don’t need every tool possible. Don’t just send thoughts and prayers - Do Something!
Mary Keerins
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.