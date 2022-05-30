Letter: Thoughts and Prayers - Do Something!

Think about those killed in Texas, their families and friends. Then, every day, think of what you can do to further gun safety legislation. You can: contribute money, call your Senators, Representatives, AZ House and Senate. Talk to old friends; ask them to call their legislators! What if these dead children were their grandchildren? Talk to neighbors; what if shopping here was as dangerous in Buffalo two weeks ago? People you play golf, tennis or racquetball with - Talk to them! Your kids and your grandkids. Are they registered? Do they vote? Make that happen!