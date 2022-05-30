 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Thoughts and Prayers - Do Something!

  • Comments

Think about those killed in Texas, their families and friends. Then, every day, think of what you can do to further gun safety legislation. You can: contribute money, call your Senators, Representatives, AZ House and Senate. Talk to old friends; ask them to call their legislators! What if these dead children were their grandchildren? Talk to neighbors; what if shopping here was as dangerous in Buffalo two weeks ago? People you play golf, tennis or racquetball with - Talk to them! Your kids and your grandkids. Are they registered? Do they vote? Make that happen!

Talk about Gun Safety – not gun control. Seat belts and speed limits aren't “Car Control Regulation”, there're “Automobile Safety Regulation”. Don’t let people say, “The liberals want to take my guns”. Wrong - we want reasonable gun safety legislation. It won't stop every mass shooting, but seatbelts and speed limits don’t stop every crash death either. Doesn’t mean we don’t need every tool possible. Don’t just send thoughts and prayers - Do Something!

Mary Keerins

People are also reading…

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News