Letter: thoughts and prayers
Letter: thoughts and prayers

To President Trump and Vice President Pence (with apologies to John Prine).

Oh, your thoughts and prayers won't get us into heaven any more,

It's already overcrowded with your dirty little "flu."

And Jesus don't like dying, no matter what the reason for,

And your thoughts and prayers won't get us into heaven any more.

jeff Aronson

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

