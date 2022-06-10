 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Thoughts and Prayers

  • Comments

Years ago, as I was undergoing chemotherapy, I would speak weekly with a retired pastor’s wife, also undergoing chemo. We’d check in with each other on how we were holding up. People would say, “you are in our prayers.” One Sunday, my friend said, “I wonder what they are praying about?”

As politicians offer thoughts and prayers after each mass shooting, I wonder what they are praying about. Prayer isn’t a request we make but is a request we make of ourselves of how we can help. Politicians are in a position to prevent future mass shootings. They could pass red flag laws. They could raise the age to buy guns to 21. They could require universal background checks. They could ban the sale of assault weapons. They could be the answer to so many prayers, if they wanted.

While they debate these measures, there will be more mass shootings. Thoughts and prayers will be offered. Will elected leaders decide to be the answer to these prayers?

Steve Caster

People are also reading…

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Blackout Warnings

First TEP then the North American Electrical Reliability Corporation (NERC), a regulatory body that oversees grid stability warns us that blac…

Letter: Fake News; Real Pain

Right-wing politicians constantly remind me that what I see and read in the mainstream media is “fake news.’’ But what I’m seeing lately is RE…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News