Letter: Thoughts and Prayers

Years ago, as I was undergoing chemotherapy, I would speak weekly with a retired pastor’s wife, also undergoing chemo. We’d check in with each other on how we were holding up. People would say, “you are in our prayers.” One Sunday, my friend said, “I wonder what they are praying about?”

As politicians offer thoughts and prayers after each mass shooting, I wonder what they are praying about. Prayer isn’t a request we make but is a request we make of ourselves of how we can help. Politicians are in a position to prevent future mass shootings. They could pass red flag laws. They could raise the age to buy guns to 21. They could require universal background checks. They could ban the sale of assault weapons. They could be the answer to so many prayers, if they wanted.

While they debate these measures, there will be more mass shootings. Thoughts and prayers will be offered. Will elected leaders decide to be the answer to these prayers?

Steve Caster

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

