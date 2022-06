With apologies to John Prine.

Oh your thoughts and prayers won't get you into heaven any more,

They're already overcrowded from your dirty little wars.

And Jesus don't like killing no matter what the reason for,

And your thoughts and prayers won't get you into heaven any more.

Jeff Aronson

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.