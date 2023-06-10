What we “can” talk about when we talk about guns:

Introductions to public officials and all who responded

Where and when the shooting occurred

Whether the shooter is dead or in custody

How the shooter died

How many people were killed, injured, and in critical condition

Who and how many first responders there were

Response time for responders

Whether responders were brave or timid

Thoughts and prayers

Vigils and services for the dead

What we “can’t” talk about when we talk about guns:

What the 2nd Amendment actually “says”: “A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia may have the power to tell us, as he did in the Heller case, what the 2nd Amendment “means”, but he cannot tell us what the words actually “say”. The Founders understood English, and so do we.

Gerald Farrington

SaddleBrooke