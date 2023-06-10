What we “can” talk about when we talk about guns:
Introductions to public officials and all who responded
Where and when the shooting occurred
Whether the shooter is dead or in custody
How the shooter died
How many people were killed, injured, and in critical condition
Who and how many first responders there were
Response time for responders
Whether responders were brave or timid
Thoughts and prayers
Vigils and services for the dead
What we “can’t” talk about when we talk about guns:
What the 2nd Amendment actually “says”: “A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia may have the power to tell us, as he did in the Heller case, what the 2nd Amendment “means”, but he cannot tell us what the words actually “say”. The Founders understood English, and so do we.
Gerald Farrington
SaddleBrooke
