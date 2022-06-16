Letter: Thousands demand gun laws

The headline says "Thousands across US demand new gun laws". This implies that literally millions do not. We do not follow the NRA, the NRA reflects and represents us. You have proven you don't want compromise, or discourse, or even to engage us. You spread lies about us and our guns to stir up a mob to take action. Bowing to the minority, especially on matters of Constitutional Rights, is simply mob-rule. This is the tyranny against which the 1st and 2nd Amendments intended to protect. If you want to negotiate in good faith, then act like it. Otherwise, expect resistance.