Letter: Threat to Social Security

I started working at 14. I also started contributing to Social Security then, confident that when I was ready to retire, my government would keep its promise to me that I would receive benefits at that time. Now that promise is threatened with the attempts by Republicans to privatize the whole system.

In this era of bitcoins and GameStop stocks, I don't want some private broker to make decisions on my Social Security benefits. I want the security inherent with the Social Security trust funds now in place. I am fortunate; my whole retirement is not dependent on Social Security. However, there are many for whom Social Security is their sole means of support. They, too, have worked hard for their whole lives and contributed with the promise of a benefit when they retire. Don't risk those benefits for anyone. Vote for Democrats who are committed to protecting Social Security.

S.R. Simmons

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

