Letter: Threats against the National Archives

My father, an archivist/historian, worked for most of his life at the National Archives. I spent many off-school days wandering the halls where our founding documents and other historical ephemera are displayed. Sometimes Dad would take me down to the stacks where all sorts of interesting (unclassified) artifacts were stored. Among my favorite items were old photographs from the Civil War. The main hallways were open to the public.

Sometimes we would watch the inauguration procession from the big windows when it was very cold in January. Of course, that was in the old days before MAGA fascists wanted to destroy the country. The “security” was a friendly officer sitting at a desk inside the entrance, no metal detectors, no high fences and certainly nobody making threats against my father. I’m very grateful that Dad is no longer here to witness the cult of ignorance and madness that is threatening our existence.