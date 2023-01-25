 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Threats to Entitlement Programs

To the editor

It's that time of year again when Congress debates whether or not to pay our bills - not whether or not to spend money, but whether or not to pay the bills we've already incurred.

As usual, threats to 'entitlement programs' will be front and center. Not all entitlement programs mind you, just the ones that are standard Republican talking points: Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security.

But let's not forget that there are many other entitlement programs. For example Military Pensions. Don't get me wrong, I'm not suggesting that we should cut the pensions for our retired military personnel. I'm suggesting that we should honor our promises. We promised to provide a pension to members of the military if they provided 20 or more years of service. We also promised to pay civilian workers a pension (called Social Security) if they contributed to it for many, many years. Congress should not negotiate which promises to keep.

Jim Williamson

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

