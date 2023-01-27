Letter: Threats to First Amendment Freedoms

At a time when Americans are increasingly rejecting religious affiliation, the religious far right is intent on depriving us of our First Amendment freedoms. Their idea of “religious freedom” is that they should have the “right” to force their beliefs on the rest of us. (Check out how things are going in Florida).

This is the wording of the First Amendment to the US Constitution:

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Many of the framers of the Constitution were Deists, not Christians. They deliberately left any mention of God out of the document. The United States was founded as a secular nation not a religious one.

There is no “One True Religion”, and there never has been any. No one religion is “superior” to any other.

Flora Frederick

Midtown