At a time when more and more Americans are rejecting religious affiliation, the far ultra religious right (“Christian Nationalism”) and affiliated Republicans, etc., are trying to restrict our freedoms. Look at what is going on in Florida. How did Gov. deSantis, the wannabe dictator of Florida, bamboozle enough people to get reelected? The ultra religious right’s idea of “freedom of religion” is that they should have the “right” to force their beliefs on the rest of us and control how we live. No one religion is “superior” to any other.
I would guess that most Christians do not approve of the ultra right’s feeling of being threatened by differences. These ultra right Christians “demonize” anyone who is different from them or disagrees with them. This is called an “us versus them” siege mentality. Anyone who is different from them is seen as a threat
Flora Frederick
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.