At a time when more and more Americans are rejecting religious affiliation, the far ultra religious right (“Christian Nationalism”) and affiliated Republicans, etc., are trying to restrict our freedoms. Look at what is going on in Florida. How did Gov. deSantis, the wannabe dictator of Florida, bamboozle enough people to get reelected? The ultra religious right’s idea of “freedom of religion” is that they should have the “right” to force their beliefs on the rest of us and control how we live. No one religion is “superior” to any other.