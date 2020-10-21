Letter: Three Groups Of Trump Supporters

As a retired Civics instructor I have concluded that Trump supporters can be assigned to one of three groups. One is the MAGA hat-wearing "true believers" who would vote for him even if he shot someone on 5th Avenue in broad daylight, as he once boasted he could do. I pity them for their ignorance.
The second group is comprised of those voters who sincerely believe in the historic policies of the GOP regardless of who is in the Oval Office. I respect these voters for their political honesty during tough times.
The last group comprises those who may dislike or even despise Trump, but who will vote for him with their pocketbook. I have little respect for this line of thinking because they have allowed greed to overrule their conscience.
If you have any doubts about Trump's lack of character, read former WH Chief of Staff John Kelly's recent comments about the president. Vote with integrity this election because our governmental institutions and democratic processes depend on it.
Ron Locher
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!