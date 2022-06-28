Letter: Three justices commit perjury to gain power!

At least three justices in the Supreme Court have committed perjury in order to gain a position where they can press their radical right wing ideas on the rest of the country. They are accountable to no one and have clearly perjured themselves by stating that they respected legal precedent, yet quickly moved to mandate government enforced pregnancies on women, force taxpayers to support religious schools of all stripes, and allow anyone with an interest to carry a side arm whenever and pretty much wherever they like. And these are people whose opinions we are asked to respect? Politicians and radical right wing ideologues do not belong in any conversation about a woman's own body. It appears that most if not all Republicans believe lying is just a means to an end. Witness the January 6 hearings. Please, do not believe these right wing radicals. Every one of them will lie as often as necessary to gain power and upend our American way of life. Get out. vote them out!