Letter: Three questions to Americans who think independently
Letter: Three questions to Americans who think independently

On July 3, at Mount Rushmore, President Trump feted America not as the land of freedom for all, but only for some, hijacking a celebration of national independence and transforming it into a partisan rally to promote his reelection.

Among his self-serving pronouncements was that he had signed an executive order to establish a National Garden of Heroes. It will feature, he said, "statues of the greatest Americans who ever lived.”

This prompts three questions:

1) Will the “Garden of Heroes” include a plinth reserved for a future statue of Trump?

2) Will it include statues honoring some of the more than 128,000 Americans who have so far died of COVID-19, in a pandemic monumentally mismanaged by Trump?

3) Will Mexico pay for the “National Garden of Heroes,” as Trump has said it would fund his border wall?

Allen Boraiko

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Tags

