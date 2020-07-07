Letter: Three questions to Americans who think independently

On July 3, at Mount Rushmore, President Trump feted America not as the land of freedom for all, but only for some, hijacking a celebration of national independence and transforming it into a partisan rally to promote his reelection.
Among his self-serving pronouncements was that he had signed an executive order to establish a National Garden of Heroes. It will feature, he said, "statues of the greatest Americans who ever lived.”
This prompts three questions:
1) Will the “Garden of Heroes” include a plinth reserved for a future statue of Trump?
2) Will it include statues honoring some of the more than 128,000 Americans who have so far died of COVID-19, in a pandemic monumentally mismanaged by Trump?
3) Will Mexico pay for the “National Garden of Heroes,” as Trump has said it would fund his border wall?
Allen Boraiko
Midtown
