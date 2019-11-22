Nancy Pelosi is wrong to say, "President Trump is incompetent."
He is maliciously destroying what makes the US a First World Nation. No, not the roll-backs of protection of our environmental health, National Parks, and civil rights.
Headlines, "Trump demands more money for US troops in South Korea."
He abandoned Crimea to Putin's expansionism (land-grab policy). He sold the anti-Al Qaeda Kurds down the river and ceded (surrendered) a wide strip of their land to Turkey's Erdogan. Now, as a culmination (synonym: "final straw") he threatens to leave South Korea open to supreme-leader Kim's draconian (harsh) dictatorship.
The President avows (asserts, swears) that he wants to save money. Yet the billions (thousands of millions) of dollars he gave billionaire friends as tax-cuts, have driven our deficit to unprecedented (never reached before) numbers.
Trump must be stopped by any and all legal means possible, before he degrades (brings down) our country further.
Jon Sebba
Northwest side
