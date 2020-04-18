Letter: Thumbing his Nose
Letter: Thumbing his Nose

It has been declared that wearing masks when away from home is advisable in the interest of public safety.

President trump has decided that he won't bother; as usual the rules are for other people.

He thinks that wearing a mask would be perceived as a sign of weakness when actually

it would show strength and common sense. It would show respect for the scientific knowledge which is over and above what he can accept. A true leader would abide by this recommendation even if it violated his private feelings.

Catherine Collinson

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

