Letter: Thumbing his Nose

It has been declared that wearing masks when away from home is advisable in the interest of public safety.
President trump has decided that he won't bother; as usual the rules are for other people.
He thinks that wearing a mask would be perceived as a sign of weakness when actually
it would show strength and common sense. It would show respect for the scientific knowledge which is over and above what he can accept. A true leader would abide by this recommendation even if it violated his private feelings.
Catherine Collinson
Northeast side
