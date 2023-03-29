At the air show this weekend, I saw much diversity. I admit to living in my bubble of those who share political values. In the crowd I heard different languages, and stood next to folks I don’t see in my part of Tucson. No matter where we get our news, we marveled at the skill of the pilots/ crews who showed off the might and power of the aircraft. Pilots were diverse as well; many women were in the cockpits. Along with the others staring into the sky I felt the connection. I’m sure that's the point of an air show, (also I like to know where my taxes are going), i.e., to bring us together, show off very cool planes and to remind us that despite our divisions we are all Americans with a shared history and an uncertain future. I’d like to try and carry this feeling with me next time I’m outraged at something in the news that the “other” is promoting.