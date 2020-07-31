Letter: Tiananmen square in Portland, Oregon, USA

There are striking similarities between Communist China in the 1990s and the US of A in 2020.
They had, and we now have an autocratic ego-maniacal leader bent on inhibiting peaceful protests with overwhelming force. We live in a land where the brave protest our government at both state and federal levels seeking changes so that we can all live freely.
Are there any people anywhere in the US who can deny that our police are sometimes overly aggressive, or that there is a general attitude that denies respect to blacks, hispanics, women and others. Look for the hate mongers among the people you know, and if you are free and brave, call them out for what they are.
Allen Vincent
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
