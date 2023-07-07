I hope Senator Sinema and Senator Kelly are focused on this TikTok issue, and hope that they are listening to constituents on the issue of banning TikTok. While some folks feel that TikTok is a waste of time, others who use it for business purposes have come to feel that it is a necessity. It helps get the word out into the community, recruit possible employees, and is a cost-efficient way of advertising. I know that it's popular to say that we should ban TikTok, but don't we need to fix the way ALL social media apps use our personal data or perhaps we should strengthen our privacy rights? Picking on one app isn't going to solve the larger issue, and I'm sure any lawyer will tell you that there will be issues in complying with the 1st Amendment with any sort of ban. So let's fix this right and set safeguards for our data and privacy. That's a good start.