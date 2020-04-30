Letter: Till the Cows Come Home

Fix our economy by giving each $100,000 and not businesses? Bad idea. Take our local dairy farmer. Mary's not going to deliver the feed, they can’t pay her, besides, she’s got 100k in the bank! Joe's not getting up to service the machinery, same reasons. The farmer can’t pay bills. There’s no incentive to buy milk, there isn’t any. Milk drinkers discover a scarcity of everything, hold the money in fear, or panic buy non-perishables (sound familiar toilet paper users?) The dairy farm in the next county has the same problems. The only humane option will be to slaughter the cows, and the only fridge with milk in it will be Nancy Pelosi's, who's connections managed to import milk from Switzerland at $10,000 an ounce. Don't worry, she'll have a task force investigating minority representation down on Swiss farms, and a sharp eye on how mortgage lenders and brokers pass around the now worthless 100K, everyone is so fortunate to now have.
David Slater
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!