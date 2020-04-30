Letter: Till the Cows Come Home
View Comments

Letter: Till the Cows Come Home

Fix our economy by giving each $100,000 and not businesses? Bad idea. Take our local dairy farmer. Mary's not going to deliver the feed, they can’t pay her, besides, she’s got 100k in the bank! Joe's not getting up to service the machinery, same reasons. The farmer can’t pay bills. There’s no incentive to buy milk, there isn’t any. Milk drinkers discover a scarcity of everything, hold the money in fear, or panic buy non-perishables (sound familiar toilet paper users?) The dairy farm in the next county has the same problems. The only humane option will be to slaughter the cows, and the only fridge with milk in it will be Nancy Pelosi's, who's connections managed to import milk from Switzerland at $10,000 an ounce. Don't worry, she'll have a task force investigating minority representation down on Swiss farms, and a sharp eye on how mortgage lenders and brokers pass around the now worthless 100K, everyone is so fortunate to now have.

David Slater

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Local-issues

Letter: Reopening Arizona

The scientists advising us regarding how to proceed in the COVID-19 war are unanimous in warning against wholesale resumption of our pre-pande…

Local-issues

Letter: Rudeness

Today I braved it and went to Trader Joes at Speedway and Wilmot where I have shopped since they opened the store many years ago. I know that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News