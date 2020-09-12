 Skip to main content
Letter: Tim Stellar's misguided opinion on Kanye West
Mr. Stellar's one sided opinion has caused him to conflate West's quest for candidacy with an attempt to siphon off black voters from Joe Biden.

It is equally likely however that he would draw independent voters of any race who are unhappy with both candidates.

The Democrat Party's obsession with identity politics is a disturbing method of racism. Whatever a person's race or ethnicity or social class may be it is offensive to characterize them as a mere stereotype who is expected to think in a particular narrow manner.

Biden's comment to the effect that (and I paraphrase) 'If you don't vote for me then you ain't black' shows his arrogant lack of respect.

However, it's not Biden I'm taking issue with here, it's your columnist.'s short sighted view.

Louis Pinkett

Midtown

