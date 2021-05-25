 Skip to main content
Letter: Tim Stellars Observations
Letter: Tim Stellars Observations

I think the central fact about Tim Steller's beliefs, summarized in the opinion on his book, is that he thinks the January 6 insurrection was due to Antifa, when there were no Antifa participants. And of course the summer demonstrations had to be led by Antifa, since on one could feel any outrage about the murder of helpless civilians. This is just another nut case, and I doubt that he has any understanding of what Marxist thought. I doubt the Military will miss his hard right extremism.

Thomas Walsh

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

