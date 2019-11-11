How nice to see Tim advocating for the rule of law, but a bit ironic since he seems to support illegal immigration in many of his opinion pieces. He's right about the existential role the rule of law plays in our country which too few people seem to appreciate. You can't pick and choose what laws to follow. If you disagree with a law, either go to court to challenge it or change the law in the legislature. I do think Tim is an honorable person and I read his essays and agree with many of them. Thanks, Tim!
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.