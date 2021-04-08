Letter: Tim Steller: "Trump circus"

Mr. Steller is absolutely correct!!!
Trump/GOP Supporters have effectively destroyed themselves as Representatives in Our Constitutional Democracy.
Any Objective Analysis of the Facts clearly indicates that: Donald Trump is an Inveterate Liar, creating his own reality via a pathological egotism; claiming consistently that he won the election; contrary to the facts; a claim that has been rejected by those who have supervised the election, including Republicans, and rejected by the Courts!! He has been, and continues to be, a threat to our Constitutionally Protected Freedoms and Nationally Security.
Trump must be prevented from serving in Public Office. He and his supporters have ignored the Welfare of our Country so as to maintain their Power and Privileged Positions in Government. They have effectively destroyed themselves as Representatives in Our Constitutional Democracy.
Hopefully, the investigations of Trump's Financial Activity and his/supporters Role in the January 6th Riot at the US Capital, ("....Trump urging his supporters “fight like hell” on Jan.6...") will result in evidence that can justify Criminal Charges!!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
