 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Tim Steller: "Trump circus"
View Comments

Letter: Tim Steller: "Trump circus"

  • Comments

Mr. Steller is absolutely correct!!!

Trump/GOP Supporters have effectively destroyed themselves as Representatives in Our Constitutional Democracy.

Any Objective Analysis of the Facts clearly indicates that: Donald Trump is an Inveterate Liar, creating his own reality via a pathological egotism; claiming consistently that he won the election; contrary to the facts; a claim that has been rejected by those who have supervised the election, including Republicans, and rejected by the Courts!! He has been, and continues to be, a threat to our Constitutionally Protected Freedoms and Nationally Security.

Trump must be prevented from serving in Public Office. He and his supporters have ignored the Welfare of our Country so as to maintain their Power and Privileged Positions in Government. They have effectively destroyed themselves as Representatives in Our Constitutional Democracy.

Hopefully, the investigations of Trump's Financial Activity and his/supporters Role in the January 6th Riot at the US Capital, ("....Trump urging his supporters “fight like hell” on Jan.6...") will result in evidence that can justify Criminal Charges!!!

Francis Saitta

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: gun control

When is sanity going to prevail over monetary greed? The United States is locked in a “let me buy a gun and kill you” attitude set. People are…

Letters to the Editor April 7
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor April 7

  • Updated

LETTERS: To mask or not to mask — that is the question our letter writers have taken upon themselves to debate. Read their differing views on this topic and others in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News