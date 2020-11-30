Letter: time for a change

Once again, a letter writer argued in favor of the electoral college as a tool to prevent "the tyranny of the majority." This oft quoted specious argument never addresses the tradeoff: "the tyranny of the minority."
Voiding the "majority rules" protocol, the electoral college was created to prevent an unworthy man from becoming the Pope. In order to prevent a demagogue with no understanding of governance, no respect for the rule of law, no ability to logically confront problems and no desire to unite the citizenry and lead the country down a sustainable path from becoming president, the Founding Fathers adopted the idea.
Ironically, the electoral college disenfranchised three million voters in 2016 and caused that exact event to occur. When a tool creates the very problem that it was designed to prevent, it reveals its fallaciousness as a solution. The electoral college is an anachronism that deserves abolition.
rick cohn
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!