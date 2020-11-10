Letter: Time for a Change

Isn't it time to institute a national federal election law change? Currently each state sets its own rules regarding when ballots have to be received, when early ballot counting can begin, what ID is needed, number and location of polling places, and in the cases of Maine and Georgia the plurality winner in not necessarily the ultimate winner. The result is chaos and as this election shows, it takes days or even weeks to determine the actual winner. Wouldn't the country be better off if there was one standard that applied to all 50 states? There could also be a new designated federal employee such as a certified poll worker. It could be a civil service position. This law would only apply to federal elections. The states could still set their own rules for statewide and local elections.
Martin Greene
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!