Mr. Putin sees NATO as a thread to his empire, so he invaded the weaker Ukraine killing thousands. He may well have mental problems, who knows? NATO led by the US promptly responded to Ukrainian call for help, before trying to psychoanalyze him. In America, the shooters killing unarmed strangers at their doors, driveways or backyards and the mass shooters at schools, houses of prayer, public venues, etc., may well have personal fears or mental problems, who knows? We do know one thing for sure: all the shooters used a gun. It is time for us law-abiding and caring citizens to urge our legislators at the state and federal levels to protect us from more gun violence by requiring universal background check, enforcing “red-flag” laws, and banning all assault weapons. We, especially our children, mustn’t live in war zones created by the gun-merchant empire. We have the votes!