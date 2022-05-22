 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Time for AG to act

I am disappointed in the justice department and their do nothing attitude. We all have enough information about 1/6 to believe that we should be proceeding in a lawful manner, because we are a country of laws, to put each person in a court of law to explain what they did. The longer AG Garland waits the more anxious everyone, on both sides, gets and the outcome will be more radical.

Rep. O’Halleran, Sen. Sinema and Sen. Kelly need to insist that DOJ move forward immediately. Be done with this chapter. Also the economy is basically price gouging by their special interest groups who obviously think they can price gouge because our only protection as a group is our representatives who condone the ripoff. Maybe my limited information doesn’t allow me to see the whole picture but from what I do know we are stifled because of politics and that should never happen.

Robert Morrison

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

