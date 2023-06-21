Fifty years ago republicans were slow to condemn their party leader for crimes committed while he was president. Only when the evidence became overwhelming did many republican leaders begin to recognize that they must place country over party and remove a sitting president. To avoid an impeachment battle that would tear at the fabric of the country, senior republicans like Barry Goldwater persuaded Nixon to resign. Fifty years later we again find ourselves with republican leaders putting their heads in the sand and failing to condemn their current party leader for crimes he committed before and after leaving office. A fair reading of the newest indictment shows the overwhelming nature of the evidence of criminality. It takes courage to stand up and be one of the first to declare that the republican party needs to condemn the former president for his crimes against the nation. Do we have anyone in Arizona with the courage to act?